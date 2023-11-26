RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — The northeast monsoon or amihan will continue to bring rains over parts of Luzon on Sunday, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon province are expected to experience rains in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, the shear line — or the area where warm and cold air meet, forming rain clouds — is no longer affecting the eastern section of southern Luzon, the forecaster also said in its advisory issued at 11 a.m.

The agency however said its regional offices would continue to release possible thunderstorm and rainfall advisories when needed.

The provinces of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Capiz previously experienced widespread and serious flooding due to the shear line earlier in the week.

Catarman in Northern Samar received record-breaking rainfall in just 24 hours, rivaling the precipitation brought by Tropical Storm Ondoy in 2009 in Quezon City.

