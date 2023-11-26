Abalos vows swift action after cop arrested for firing gun in QC

QCPD officers on standby during the inauguration and blessing of the new Cubao Station in Quezon City on Thursday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. emphasized that the National Police Commission (Napolcom) condemns unlawful actions, following the arrest of a former police chief who discharged a firearm in a Quezon City bar on Sunday.



"The PNP Napolcom will never tolerate the behaviors that are against the law. We will assure the public that," he said.

Police Major Don Don Llapitan, Chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU), identified the 40-year-old police officer as Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Julio Abong, assigned to the Legal Service, National Headquarters, Philippine National Police.



"There are two aspects here. The first is the criminal aspect, with cases already filed, possibly involving illegal discharge of a firearm or violation of the election gun ban. I've been informed that charges have been filed. Second, in the administrative case, our internal affairs office has initiated an investigation," Abalos affirmed.



"Ina-aassure ko ang public na talagang bibilisan namin ang proseso nito," he added.



According to the QCPD, Abong entered a bar in Barangay Laging Handa, Quezon City, and demanded to see the manager. During the conversation, the suspect allegedly grabbed a waiter's necktie and then exited the bar.



Subsequently, the bar manager witnessed the suspect outside, holding a firearm and engaging in an argument with a customer.

Unexpectedly, Abong discharged his firearm two times in short intervals and pointed it at one of his companions.

Among the items confiscated from Abong were: one 40 caliber pistol, one magazine loaded with nine 40 caliber live ammunition, and two empty 40 cal. cartridges.



He will face charges for Illegal Discharge of Firearms, Alarms and Scandals, R.A. 10591 in relation to the Omnibus Election Code, Physical Injury, and Slander by Deed.

In a statement, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte also appealed to Quezon City Police District chief Police BGen. Redrico Maranan to conduct a thorough and fair investigation into the incident.

"Hinihiling natin kay QCPD Chief PBGen. Redrico Maranan na magsagawa ng malaliman, patas at mabilis na imbestigasyon sa umano'y pananakit at pagpapaputok ng baril ni Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Julio Abong," she said.

Belmonte also asked QCPD to clarify the status of Abong as a policeman, especially since he was also previously involved in a hit-and-run incident.



Abong, formerly the chief of the Quezon City Police District-Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (QCPD-CIDU), was implicated in a hit-and-run incident in 2022.

The incident, which occurred on Anonas Street corner Pajo Street in Barangay Quirino 2A, resulted in the death of a tricycle driver and injuries to a passenger.

He has been relieved from his post and reassigned.

Belmonte also assured business owners in Quezon City that the local government will continue to protect them and their employees.

"Nais nating tiyakin sa mga negosyante sa Quezon City na patuloy na poprotektahan ng lokal na pamahalaan ang inyong mga negosyo at tauhan. Ang pangangalaga sa inyong kapakanan ay krusyal sa patuloy na pag-unlad ng ating lungsod," she said.



"Mariin nating kinokondena ang anumang insidente ng karahasan, lalo na ang pagmamalabis sa tungkulin ng isang lingkod-bayan. Ang tsapa ay hindi hindi permiso sa pang-aabuso. Walang puwang ang ganitong gawi sa ating lungsod," Belmonte added.

