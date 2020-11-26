Magat Dam operation manual 'blind' to possible flooding downstream - Legarda

MANILA - The operation manual of the Magat Dam is "blind" to possible flooding downstream as its managers prioritize its safekeeping, Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda said Thursday.

Legarda said the National Irrigation Authority said as early as around 2002 that the Magat Dam has "no provision for the storage of flood water" in its reservoir and therefore cannot perform its flood mitigation role.

"Clearly, the manual is made to manage the flood in the dam, but does not consider preventive flooding downstream. I believe…it is blind to the existing conditions downstream and will release water to protect the dam no matter what," she told ANC's Headstart.

"You cannot use a dam for irrigation at the risk of killing the people downstream when there are extreme weather events. You cannot use a dam for electricity, for hydro and not care for people downstream," she said.

Residents of Cagayan province want to pursue the filing of charges against operators of Magat Dam after it was submerged in flood water at the height of Typhoon Ulysses' onslaught earlier this month.

Legarda, who says not one agency is to blame for the floods in several parts of the country, wants an inquiry into the protocols observed by the dam operators and have it "updated based on science."

Watch more in iWantTFC

More details to follow.