Duterte declares Luzon state of calamity after Ulysses deluge

Residents of Barangay Banaba in San Mateo, Rizal return to their homes to clear mud and debris after massive floods brought by Typhoon Ulysses inundated several parts of Metro Manila and nearby areas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday night placed Luzon island, home to about half of the country's 108 million people, under a state of calamity due to a series of cyclones, the latest of which triggered the worst flooding in years and left dozens dead.

A state of calamity will allow local officials to tap emergency funds and impose a price freeze on basic goods.

"Last night I think I signed the proclamation," Duterte said.

The President made the declaration days after he flew to Cagayan Valley region, where weather disturbances and a dam's huge release of water affected thousands of families, some of whom fled to rooftops to escape 2-story high floods.

The disaster council earlier recommended a state of calamity in Luzon after Ulysses, the fifth storm to hit the Philippines since October, killed at least 73 people.