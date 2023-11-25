President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Nov. 25, 2023 leads the 73rd founding anniversary of the First Scout Ranger Regiment of the Philippine Army at Camp Pablo Tecson in San Miguel, Bulacan. NIB handout

SAN MIGUEL, Bulacan — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday said the national government is reviewing the capability requirements of the Scout Rangers regiment so that “necessary resources and support” can be provided for one of the Philippine Army’s specialized units.

The Department of National Defense (DND) has been tasked to “review the Scout Rangers’ capability requirements and pursue options that will enhance our operational capabilities and effectiveness to achieve the desired defense objectives,” Marcos Jr. said in his speech during the 73rd founding anniversary of the 1st Scout Rangers regiment.

“By providing the necessary resources and support, we will enable the Scout Rangers, including our Special Forces Units, to support the Armed Forces, as it transforms into a stronger and more reliable defense force capable of defending the country against current and emerging threats,” he said.

“The specialized skills in warfare, counterterrorism, and special [operations] make you indispensable to our nation's security so as we bolster our external defense, it is crucial to prioritize capabilities that will significantly contribute to our credible defense posture,” he said.

While the Philippines is beefing up the country’s defense capabilities, the President said that the government also addresses “a pressing national concern: the pursuit of lasting peace.”

“The amnesty proclamations issued under Executive Order (EO) No. 47 signify significant steps towards national healing and towards peacebuilding,” he said, referring to the documents he signed earlier this week.

“By providing a path for former rebels to return to the fold of the law, the national amnesty program contributes to the overall stability and unity in our country,” he said.

Marcos Jr. — who also trained as a Scout Ranger — ended his speech by acknowledging Scout Rangers who showed “exemplary performance in their duties” as well as those who “continue to exemplify bravery, dedication, excellence, professionalism, courage in your mission of safeguarding and developing our nation.”

“Your dedication and excellence inspires us all, gives us confidence that we have capable troops ready to defend our country,” the President said.

“As I stand before you today, envision a Philippines where the echoes of gunfire have dissipated, replaced by the laughter and hopeful voices of our children, echoing the promise of progress, of unity, of peace,” he said.

“Let this vision ignite the flame of hope within each heart, for together, we are sculpting an insurgency-free, secure, and harmonious Philippines, where the dreams of our people flourish unhindered,” he added.

The regiment also gave honor to Philippine Army members and Scout Rangers who were killed in action in the past months, namely:

Cpl Jerwin L Caputol (Inf) PA

8SRC – 19 December 2022

TSg Richard S De Jesus (OS) PA

14SRC – 20 February 2023

PFC Jemrick Pol B Cotingjo (Inf) PA

9SRC – 31 May 2023

Cpl Ernie Bryan U Ballera (Inf) PA

17SRC – 19 July 2023

The Scout Rangers specializes in lethal skills for offensive small unit operations and surgical strikes, according to information from the Philippine Army’s Public Affairs Office.

The unit is usually deployed to “missions where ordinary infantry units may not be suitable for the objectives.”