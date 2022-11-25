Filipino doctor Eric Tayag, head of the Philippine National Epidemiology Center shows a flyer during condom distribution at a flower market in Manila, Philippines on Feb. 13, 2010. Francis Malasig, EPA/File

MANILA — Newly appointed Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag will supervise the Department of Health's operations in North Luzon, the agency said Friday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, Tayag is tasked to lead one of the agency's field implementation and coordination teams.

His areas of assignment include the Cordilleras, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

"He is in charge of overseeing the operations of our hospitals, our treatment and rehab centers, our regional offices and of course, coordination with local governments through our regional offices there," Vergeire said in a press briefing.

Tayag, known for popularizing health campaigns through dancing, took his oath as DOH undersecretary last week.

Before his new post, he was the head of the agency’s Knowledge Management and Information Technology Service.