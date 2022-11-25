Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (red) infected with the Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (blue), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Philippines has detected 14 cases of omicron subvariant BQ.1, which is more contagious and better at evading immunity, the Department of Health said Friday.

According to the DOH, some 13 samples were identified as local cases from the Cordilleras, Ilocos Region, Calabarzon, Central Visayas and Metro Manila.

"What we know so far from this BQ. 1 would be that it is more transmissible and also it is highly immune-evasive compared to other subvariants of omicron," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

These are results of the latest sequencing run conducted from Oct. 28 to Nov. 18, the agency said.

The BQ.1, which is a sublineage of omicron BA.5, is considered a variant of interest (VOI) by the European Center for Disease Control.

A VOI is coronavirus variant with genetic changes that are predicted or known to alter virus characteristics such as transmissibility, disease severity and immune escape.

The BQ.1 is driving up COVID-19 infections in the US, UK, and parts of Europe.

More details to follow.