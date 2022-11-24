

MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday confirmed 1,141 new cases of COVID-19, data from the health department showed.

With the addition of fresh cases, active COVID infections increased to 17,393.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country is now at 4,029,201.

Meanwhile, the DOH reported 20 new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the overall number of people who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 64,524.

Health authorities also logged 650 people who have recently recuperated from COVID; this puts the total number of recoveries at 3,947,284.

On Monday, the DOH said the Philippines logged 8,004 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week.

As of Nov. 17, some 73.6 million Filipinos were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Only 20.8 million have received their first boosters.