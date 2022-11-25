President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. graces the launching of Kadiwa ng Pasko at the Molave Covered Court, Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City on November 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — More Kadiwa stores have opened in Metro Manila and nearby areas, Malacañang said on Friday.

A total of 14 "Kadiwa ng Pasko" stalls were opened last week, 11 outlets of which were located in Metro Manila and one each in Tacloban City, Davao De Oro and Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

Based on Press Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil's statement, several more Kadiwa stores have opened in the capital region in a bid to sell cheaper produce.

Prices of National Food Authority (NFA) rice is at P25 per kilogram, while sugar is at P70 per kilogram in these Kadiwa stalls.

The newly-opened stores are the following:

Caloocan City (Caloocan City Hall-South)

Quezon City (VMMC Kadiwa Store, ADC Kadiwa Store-DA Central Office)

Paranaque City (Petron station-Bgy. San Antonio, Paranaque City Hall)

Pasig City (Petron Station-San Joaquin)

Mandaluyong City (Farmers Collectives, The Podium, California Gardens Plaza)

Las Piñas City (Shepherd Parish Manuela Pamplona 3, Southland Estate Town House)

Makati City (Makati City Hall)

Cainta, Rizal (Liwasang Bayan)

The Department of Agriculture's Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service (DA-AMAS) earlier said the P25 per kilogram of rice is still limited.

Junibert de Sagun, director of DA-AMAS, told ABS-CBN News that regular Kadiwa stores are only selling farmers' produce so far.

Government targets to open at least 28 "Kadiwa ng Pasko" outlets by Nov. 29.

— Reports from Job Manahan and Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

