BRP Sierra Madre at the Ayungin Shoal, which is part of the disputed Spratly Islands. Chiara Zambrano, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Two presidential contenders on Thursday asserted the Philippines' rights to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, after a Manila rejected Beijing's demand to remove a dilapidated Navy ship from the area.

A 2016 ruling by a United Nations-backed court junked China's historical claims to the area, which is part of the Philippine exclusive economic zone, said Vice President Leni Robredo.

"Iyong facts, hindi naman siya debatable. Hindi naman ito subject to opinion kasi mayroon nang ruling," Robredo said in a chance interview in Kawit, Cavite.

(Facts are not debatable. This is not subject to opinion because there is a ruling already.)

"Dapat iyong enjoyment ng resources doon ay exclusive para sa mga Pilipino,” added the opposition leader.

(The enjoyment of resources there should be exclusive for Filipinos.)

Another presidential aspirant, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, expressed doubts on China's remark that the Philippines should "honor its commitment and remove its illegally grounded vessel".

"I don’t think there was an agreement and I couldn’t imagine the Philippine government, much less the foreign affairs department na papasok sa kasunduan na tatanggalin natin ‘yung [BRP] Sierra Madre," Lacson told a media conference.

"May mga tropa tayo doon... Talagang sa atin ‘yan napakaliwanag, magsukatan na lang—Atin talaga ‘yan," he added.

(I couldn’t imagine the Philippine government, much less the foreign affairs department would enter an agreement for us to remove the Sierra Madre. We have troops there. It is really ours, even if the area is measured, it is ours.)

The Navy ship Sierra Madre was intentionally grounded at the Ayungin Shoal in 1999 to reinforce Manila's sovereignty claims in the Spratly archipelago.

Located about 195 kilometers off Palawan, the shoal is the temporary home of a small contingent of military aboard the rusty ship, which is stuck on a reef.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's assertion on Wednesday that the Philippines committed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre.



"If there was commitment it would have been removed a long time ago," he told reporters.

Lorenzana accused China of "trespassing" when its coast guard interrupted a resupply mission for the troops.

China claims the majority of the South China Sea as its own, using a "nine-dash line" on maps that an international arbitration ruling in 2016 said has no legal basis.

Ayungin Shoal is within the Philippines' 200 nautical mile EEZ, as outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to which China is a signatory.

"We have two documents attesting that we have sovereign rights in our EEZ while they don't, and their claims have no basis," Lorenzana said.

"China should abide by its international obligations that it is part of."

LENI SEEKS CONSISTENCY, PING WANTS OWN MAP

Robredo said she hoped the Philippines would be "very consistent" in rejecting China's demands over the waterway.

"Nakikita naman natin na kapag consistent tayo nagba-back off naman. Kapag consistent tayo sa posisyon natin, nakukuha natin iyong tulong at cooperation ng ibang mga bansa at ito naman iyong pinaglalaban natin from the very start," the opposition leader said in a chance interview.

(We see that when we are very consistent, they back off. When we are consistent with our position, we get the help and cooperation of other countries, and this is what we have been fighting for from the very start.)

Her running-mate Sen. Francis Pangilinan filed a resolution seeking a legislative inquiry on how Chinese actions affect the livelihood of Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea.

Meanwhile, Lacson filed a bill aiming to map out the country’s maritime zones, much like the 9-dash line of China.

"Iyong UNCLOS, international law. Pero kailangan meron din tayong municipal law na tinatawag... para ma-enhance, ma-reinforce ‘yung ating pag-aari dito sa West Philippine Sea sa mga areas diyan," he said.

(UNCLOSE is an international law. But there needs to be a so-called municipal law to enhance, enforce our claims in the areas in the West Philippine Sea.)

"We have to insist on our maritime zones… Ewan ko kung ano ang plano nila diyan, kung sinasabi nilang kanila ‘yon, umusog tayo—hindi tayo uusog," added his running-mate, Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

(I don't know their plans, but if they say it is theirs and we should move, we will not.)

— With a report from Zandro Ochona and Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News; Reuters