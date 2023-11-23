MIAA warns vs scammers selling alleged 'lost luggage'

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Thursday warned the public against social media accounts claiming to sell "lost pieces of luggage" from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In a press release, the MIAA said airline operators have "clear and established protocols in safekeeping and disposal of lost or left behind items."

"Selling these items online is certainly not one of them," the MIAA said.



“We appeal to everyone to be extremely careful and vigilant when browsing through the internet. Always exercise caution when engaging with online sellers. Do not be easy targets of scammers," MIAA Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co said.