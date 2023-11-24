Ex-PNP chief Camilo Cascolan passes away

Former PNP Chief and Health Usec. Camilo Cascolan. ABS-CBN News file

MANILA (UPDATED) — Former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief and Health Undersecretary Camilo Cascolan has passed away, his family announced Friday.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy heart that I, on behalf of our family, announce the passing of my beloved father, Ret. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Pascua Cascolan... He peacefully left this world this afternoon, November 24, 2023 at 5:28 pm surrounded by his loving family," Jiro Cascolan said in a Facebook post.

In October last year, Cascolan was appointed as an undersecretary of the DOH.

Prior to his appointment at the DOH, Cascolan was appointed as undersecretary at the Office of the President in February 2021. He also served as PNP chief from September to November 2020.

Cascolan held various positions within the PNP, including Director of the PNP Civil Security Group and chief of the Directorial Staff of the Philippine National Police, among others.

He also served as the regional director of the National Capital Region Police Office in 2018.

Cascolan was among those who authored Oplan Double Barrel, which became the PNP’s flagship program in the war against illegal drugs.

The controversial “Oplan Tokhang” which is linked to thousands of deaths of drug suspects, was implemented under this program.

Cascolan was part of the Philippine Military Academy Sinagtala class of 1986 along with other former PNP chiefs Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa and Oscar Albayalde.

"My dad dedicated his life to serving and protecting our country as a man of service for 42 years. We will forever remember his unwavering dedication to his duty, his selflessness, and his love for his family," Jiro said.

The family said more details on the visitation service will follow.

The PNP has extended its condolences to Cascolan's family and lauded his contributions to the police organization.

"I understand isa siya sa may pinakamaiksing term as PNP chief pero sa very short time [ay] marami siyang programa na hanggang ngayon nag-leave ng legacy sa PNP," PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said on Teleradyo Serbisyo.

"Tayo ay nagpapaabot ng pakikiaramay at may kasamang panalangin sa kanyang buong pamilya," Fajardo added.