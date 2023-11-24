

MANILA — The national disaster agency said Friday it was validating two reported deaths in Eastern Visayas due to the shear line and low pressure area which brought heavy rains and widespread floods.

The floods injured another individual in the region and affected some 879,000 people, with 41,595 of them staying in evacuation centers, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

At least 17 roads and bridges were impassable, while some 250 houses were damaged, the NDRRMC said in its 8 a.m. report.

It estimated the initial cost of damage to agriculture at around P38.6 million.

A total of 47 cities and towns were placed under a state of calamity, it said.

Government has distributed some P51.86 million worth of assistance so far, the NDRRMC added.

The shear line, an area where cool and warm winds meet, dumped around 6 weeks worth of rain in Northern Samar in just 24 hours, between Monday and Tuesday, the state weather bureau earlier said.

A low pressure area that approached the region also added to the rains before it dissipated last Sunday.

The shear line and 2 other weather systems continue to affect the country on Friday, PAGASA said.

