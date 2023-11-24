Three men look towards a container ship of Nyk Line in November 2019. Wallace Woon, EPA-EFE/File



MANILA — The 17 Filipino seafarers held hostage by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in a hijacked ship in the Red Sea were safe so far, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday.

"It is the ship that was targeted. It just so happened there were Filipino crew there," Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said.

"The good news is that we do know that our seafarers are fine and that the Houthi rebels are indicating consistently that they do not intend to harm them," he told ANC.

Authorities have assured the families of the hostages that the government is "on top of the situation", De Vega said.

POLITICAL PROTEST?

Israeli authorities over the weekend reported that a British-owned cargo ship operated by a Japanese company was seized in the Red Sea by the armed group.

The Nippon Yusen K.K., known as NYK Line, has a total of 25 people on board. The crew hails from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico and Romania, Kyodo News reported.

The Houthis said the seizure of the vessel was done on behalf of Palestinians who are being massacred by Israel. They said they would target all ships related to Israel and warned that no country's vessels should engage with Israel in the Red Sea.

The Israel Defense Forces said: "The hijacking of a cargo ship by the Houthis near Yemen in the southern Red Sea is a very grave incident of global consequence."

The crew did not include an Israeli and the ship "is not an Israeli ship," the military said, noting that the vessel departed Turkey bound for India.

"We cannot but link it to what is happening now in Gaza and we have reason for optimism because of the truce, which is set to begin in a few hours," DFA's De Vega said.

"It is a political message of support," he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

GOV'T EFFORTS

The Philippines is coordinating with other governments to negotiate the release of 17 Filipinos, De Vega said.

"We are talking to governments and it's not just governments in the region. The Japanese of course are involved in this because after all, supposedly, a Japanese company...owns the ship and we know [it] has an Israeli connection," the official said.

"We are talking with other governments who also have citizens, who were hijacked, taken," he added.

The Department of Migrant Workers earlier said it was working with the DFA, as well as officials of the shipping and manning agency of the vessel to ensure the safety of the Filipino seafarers.



Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, meanwhile, said they were working with the Philippine government for the release of the vessel and its crew.

The Japanese government is also communicating with Israel and the Houthis, as it urges other governments to urge the Houthis for the release of the vessel and its crew members.

— With a report from Kyodo News