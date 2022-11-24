Caloocan police PO1 Jeffrey Perez and PO1 Ricky Arquilita, who were involved in the death of Carl Angelo Arnaiz attend the senate hearing, Tuesday. George Calvelo. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The conviction of a Caloocan cop for planting evidence and torturing 2 teenagers is proof the Philippines does not tolerate impunity, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said Thursday.

“We don’t want impunity to rule in our country... We will never succumb to impunity,” he told reporters during an event at the New Bilibid Prison.

“All of these forces have to deal with the consequences of all their actions,” he added.

Remulla was reacting to the conviction of PO1 Jefrey Perez who was found guilty by a Caloocan court for torturing drug war victims Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo “Kulot” De Guzman in August 2017.

Perez was also found guilty of planting 3 sachets of shabu, 2 sachets of marijuana and a gun on Arnaiz and sentenced to multiple jail terms, including 2 terms of life imprisonment and 2 terms of reclusion perpetua or up to 40 years in prison.

Persida Acosta, the chief of the Public Attorney’s Office which prosecuted the case along with public prosecutors, said there were strong evidence to support the conviction.

“The body speaks for itself. The bodies of the 2 teenagers show the injuries sustained during torture… while they were still alive,” she said during the same event.

Perez, who is currently detained at the Valenzuela City Jail Male Dormitory, is facing separate murder charges for the death of the 2 teenagers.

Arnaiz and De Guzman went missing on Aug. 17, 2017.

Arnaiz’s body was later found on Aug. 28 in a funeral parlor in Caloocan City with several gunshot wounds.

De Guzman’s body, on the other hand, was found a month later in a creek in Gapan, Nueva Ecija with 25 stab wounds.

Acosta said the defense has finished presenting evidence and is set for resolution.

She said she also expects a conviction by December this year or early January next year.

