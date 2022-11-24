PNP considering amnesty for loose firearms

QUEZON CITY — The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Thursday it was looking into issuing an amnesty for the registration of loose firearms.

"Tinitingnan natin kung gaano karami 'yung mga firearms na hindi nare-renew, 'yun ang unang tinitingnan natin," said Col. Kenneth Lucas, chief of the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) in an interview after attending the 28th Defense and Sporting Show of the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines Incorporated (AFD) held at SM Megamall.

(We'll see how many firearms that have not been renewed, that's what we're gonna look into first.)

Lucas told reporters that to date, there are some 1.2 million firearms in the country.

He said records show that 30 percent of the number are loose firearms due to non-renewal of firearms.

He encouraged gun holders to avail of the FEO Caravan at the gun show.

"Ma-renew nila 'yung mga paso na firearms license nila at 'yung mga kababayan natin na gustong bumili at gustong magkaroon ng License To Own and Possess Firearm e merong oras para gawin 'yung mga bagay na dapat nilang gawin,” said Lucas.

(Gun owners can renew the license of their expired firearms and those who want to buy and have License To Own and Possess a Firearm still have time to process them.)

Former PNP chief and incumbent Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa echoed the plan of implementing amnesty for gun holders.

"Noon pa nu'ng ako’y chief ng Philippine National Police ay I was trying my best na magkaroon ng amnesty para nga mabawasan o mawala 'yung loose firearms, para ma-record lahat. Kasi 'yung mga ginagamit sa krimen na baril ay pawang mga loose firearm," said the senator from Davao, who introduced amendment to Republic Act 10951 of 2013 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

(When I was chief of the PNP I was trying my best to have an amnesty [for loose firearms] to reduce or eliminate loose firearms, to have a record of them. Because most of the guns used in crimes are loose firearms.)

The amendment allowed for the 5-year or 10-year expiration of LTOPF, which provided an opportunity for gun holders to efficient transactions for renewal.