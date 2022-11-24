

SAN PABLO, Laguna — A member of the police SWAT or special weapons and tactics team died in an alleged accidental shooting involving his fellow officer in this city on Thursday.

The victim Cpl. Fhrank Aldene Dela Cruz and his fellow SWAT personnel were cleaning their guns and gear when he was hit on the chest by a bullet allegedly from the service firearm of a colleague, said San Pablo police chief Lt. Col. Joey Lucas.

"'Nakaligtaan ho pala nung clinear niya yung baril niya akala niya wala nang laman yung baril yun na. Naputok pa at natamaan yung isang kasamahan natin," Lucas said of the suspect.

(When he cleared the gun, he thought it was empty. It fired and hit our colleague.)



In a CCTV footage obtained by ABS-CBN News, Dela Cruz's fellow officer was seen getting a pistol from a nearby chair and rejoining their group before cleaning the firearm, which then went off and hit him.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

His colleague will be charged with homicide and will also face administrative charges.

The suspect said he did not know that he picked up the wrong gun, according to Lucas.