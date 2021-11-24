With a "killer tomato" as target, personnel of the BRP Abraham Campo conduct test-firing of naval guns to hone their skills and firing proficiencies. Naval Forces Central handout photo

MANILA - The Philippine Navy’s Naval Forces Central on Tuesday test-fired of naval guns aboard the BRP Abraham Campo (PC396) in Camotes Sea.

“PC396 safely and successfully completed the activity with no personnel and material casualty,” Naval Forces Central Public Affairs Officer Lieutenant Junior Grade Frances Maye Macapinig said in a statement.

The exercise was held to test and ensure the operational readiness of naval armaments and evaluate the proficiency of their personnel aboard the ship for combat readiness.

Commander Kenneth Rosalejos and his crew were able to test all its armaments to hone their skills and firing proficiencies.

Prior to the test fire date, a Notice to All Mariners (NOTAM) was issued to advise transiting vessels of the dangers in the exercise area. A medical team were also on standby during the exercise.

