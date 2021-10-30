The Philippine Navy through Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) successfully tested its Spike ER missile during a military exercise recently held off Salkulakit Island in Basilan, the military announced Saturday.

The missile was launched from one of the multi-purpose attack crafts (MPAC) of the 3rd Boat Attack Division during naval surface fire support (NSFS) events on Thursday.

For the exercise, floating targets were constructed for the live-firing exercise. The missile hit its target dead center from a distance of 4 kilometers, according to the Navy.

Besides missile firing, participating warships also fired and tested their naval guns.

The test was part of the 5-day Pagsisikap 2021 naval exercise, which aims to test wartime and peacetime doctrines in the conduct of amphibious operations, maritime interdiction operations, surveillance and reconnaissance of the maritime areas, civil-military operations, and a host of other traditional and non- traditional naval operations.

The Spike ER Missile is the navy's first missile capable of penetrating 1,000-mm (39 inches) of rolled homogeneous armor.

It is a flexible missile system proven by its dual guidance system that is the command and homing guidance, capable of hitting targets at a maximum distance of 8 kilometers.

This is the second time the Spike ER missile was successfully launched and tested after its delivery to the Navy from Israel in 2018.

However, this is the first time that the missile was operationally tested during a live-firing exercise.