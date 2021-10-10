PH Navy receives procured surface-to-air missiles

MANILA - The Philippine Navy said it has received surface-to-air missiles it procured for two of its frigates.

These were delivered at the Subic Bay International Airport in Bataan on Friday, its public affairs office said in a statement Sunday.

Surface-to-air missiles are among the primary weapons of FF150 (BRP Jose Rizal) and FF151 (BRP Antonio Luna) that "bolsters anti-air warfare capability," it said.

"The arrival of these missiles will greatly capacitate our JRC (Jose Rizal-class) frigates in the conduct of their maritime operations," it added.

The surface-to-air missile procurement was awarded to France-based arms manufacturer MBDA Missile Systems, according to the Navy.

