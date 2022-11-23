The Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez appears a Senate panel on Sept. 6, 2022 to clarify what transpired before the controversial issuance of a sugar importation order. Senate PRIB Photos handout/File

MANILA — Former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez on Wednesday said his expulsion from the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) was not a loss for him.

"Wala naman sa akin iyon. Hindi naman kawalan," Rodriguez told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo.

(It's nothing to me. It's not a loss to me.)

However, he lamented the PFP's move to disclose what was supposedly an internal matter to the media, describing it as "washing your dirty linens in public", which was "not helping the President."

"It's an internal matter that should have been resolved internally. Kaya lang, eh ginamit nila iyong naging desisyon nila at instead na ako ang bigyan ng kopya, binigyan ang media. Anong layunin? Hiyain lamang ako. Hindi na ako papayag," he said.

(They used that decision and instead of giving me a copy, it was sent to the media. What is the goal? To humiliate me. I will not allow that.)

"Hindi ko maintindihan bakit iyong simpleng reorganization ng isang kaliit-liit na partido, eh kinakailangan pang ipadala ng kopya sa media. Magbabago ba ang presyo ng asukal kahapon at ngayong araw pag nag-reorganize ang partidong iyan? Hindi naman," Rodriguez added.

(I couldn't understand why a simple reorganization of a very small party needs to be disclosed to the media. Did the reorganization of that party change sugar prices yesterday and today? No.)

Watch more News on iWantTFC

He also reiterated that his expulsion from PFP stemmed from his refusal to grant party members government leadership positions due to their lack of qualifications, which the PFP supposedly saw as Rodriguez's "disloyalty" to the party.

He claimed some of the agencies the PFP members wanted to lead included the Commission on Elections (Comelec), the Commission on Audit (COA), and the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

"Kaya sinasabi nila na disloyal ako. Okay lang naman sa akin iyon. I'm happy being disloyal. I'd rather be faithful and loyal... to the 31.6 million Filipinos who voted for President Bongbong Marcos rather than pagbigyan ang kapritso ng isang partido o ng iilang mga opisyal nito," he said.

(That's why they say I was disloyal. That's okay with me... 'd rather be faithful and loyal... to the 31.6 million Filipinos who voted for President Bongbong Marcos rather than allow the caprice of a party or some of its officials.)

In a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, PFP officially announced that it was booting Rodriguez from the party.

"Rodriguez was expelled from the PFP for his incompetence as a public servant, conduct inimical to the interests of the party, abuse and breach of trust and confidence reposed on him by the President and the party, abandonment and disloyalty," the party alleged.

Rodriguez, who was President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s longtime lawyer and spokesman, resigned last September after he was tagged in a controversial sugar importation order that Malacañang deemed "illegal."