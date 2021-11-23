Photo courtesy of Jono Jumamoy

A 3.9-meter-long python was caught near the entrance of the municipal town hall of Inabanga, Bohol on Tuesday morning.

Inabanga councilor Jono Jumamoy said some utility workers found the snake, identified as a reticulated python, near the sewers of the entrance leading up to the municipal town hall.

“We turned it over to the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) based in Talibon, Bohol for proper action,” said Jumamoy.

Authorities are investigating how the python was able to reach near the town hall entrance.

The town of Inabanga has rice fields and is dependent on a river that spans several kilometers.

Multiple encounters with snakes in the country have been reported this year.

— Report from Annie Perez

