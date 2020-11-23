Drilon suspects around P33 billion parked in state trading firm PITC

MANILA - Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said Monday he suspects over P33 billion in government funds were parked in Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC), a firm under the Department of Trade and Industry.

Drilon initially said there may be about P18 billion, but after reviewing audited financial statements, he said there could have been more.

"The latest financial statement as of December 31, 2019 indicates that customers’ deposits in PITC is P33.4 billion. Now, assuming that there are also some private sector deposits which is not much, you are talking about funds to the tune of P33 billion in government funds deposited in a small trading firm," he told ANC's Headstart.

Government agencies usually tap the PITC when they are supposed to purchase goods and products, "and pass on the budget there so that they will say it is already obligated when in truth and fact it is just deposited," said Drilon.

The senator said he will initiate an investigation into this "can of worms."

More details to follow.