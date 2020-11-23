DLSU says doing away with admission exam

Façade of the De La Salle University campus in Manila. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The De La Salle University said Monday it would not hold a college admission test this year as the coronavirus pandemic continued to disrupt the conduct of in-person entrance exams in higher education institutions.

"This year, the University adopts a new admissions process and will not administer the DLSU College Admission Test due to the current situation in the country," La Salle said in a Facebook post as it opened application for freshman admissions for academic year 2021-2022.

Instead of an exam, applicants will be evaluated based on their "high school academic records and other criteria, such as recommendations provided by subject teachers [or] high school principals and guidance counselors, class rank, and all pertinent information indicated on the application form," the university said on its website.

Several colleges and universities already waived entrance examinations this year due to the continued threat of COVID-19, and assessed applicants based on their high school grades instead. Other higher education institutions chose to hold online admissions tests.