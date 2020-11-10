UP says no entrance exam for next academic year due to COVID-19

University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— The University of the Philippines has decided not to administer an entrance exam for the intake of freshmen for Academic Year 2021-2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The University Councils of UP's 8 constituent schools "unanimously voted NOT to administer UPCAT in light of logistical issues in the paper-and-pencil testing of about 100,000 17-year old applicants," according to a report published Tuesday on UP’s official website, citing an Oct. 30 memorandum from the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs.

The admission test to the Philippines' premier state university is one of the country's most competitive college admission exams, with just a small percentage of takers passing every year.

Several colleges and universities already waived entrance examinations this year due to the continued threat of COVID-19, and assessed applicants based on their high school grades instead. Other higher education institutions chose to hold online admissions tests.

More details to follow.