A shooting incident in Davao City killed a former mayor of Cateel, Davao Oriental. PTV Davao

MANILA — A former mayor of Cateel town in Davao Oriental was shot dead in his vehicle outside a fast food restaurant in Barangay Buhangin Proper, Davao City on Wednesday morning, police said.

Giselo Castillones, 67, mayor of Cateel during the 1980s, suffered 5 gunshot wounds and was declared dead on arrival at the Southern Philippines Medical Center, Davao City police spokesperson Capt. Hazel Tuazon said.

His driver Junie Castro was injured in the incident. Their female companion at the back of the car was unharmed.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The victims had just gotten back in the SUV after eating at the fast food outlet when unidentified assailants on board a motorcycle shot them.

Authorities recovered 5 cartridges of a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene. Checkpoints were put up in various parts of the city to help apprehend the assailants.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo