Newly elected village chairman shot dead in Panabo City

A newly elected village chief was shot dead by unknown assailants in Purok Mangga, Barangay Datu Abdul Dadia, Panabo City, Davao del Norte on Tuesday afternoon.



Authorities identified the victim as Engr. Paul Albert Saquian, the new barangay chairman of Barangay Datu Abdul Dadia, Panabo City.



Saquian was brought to a hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds but was declared dead an hour after the incident.



Based on the initial investigation of Panabo City Police, the victim was driving his car and was heading to his residence.



He was fired upon by two unidentified men who were on a motorcycle. The assailants fled towards the city proper after the incident.



"Motive is yet to be determined. Hot pursuit operation is being conducted for the possible arrest of the suspect," Panabo City Police said in their initial report.



Panabo City Mayor Jose Relampagos condemned the killing of Saquian, who was a former barangay kagawad.



- report from Hernel Tocmo