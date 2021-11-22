President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro on Nov. 18, 2021. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo

MANILA — Manila "abhors" the Chinese coast guard's use of water cannon against Filipino resupply boats, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday, adding that a ruling that invalidated Beijing's claims to the West Philippine Sea points "to a just and fair solution to our disputes."

The Philippines last week said Chinese coast guard vessels blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats headed toward Filipino-occupied Ayungin Shoal.

"We abhor the recent event in the Ayungin Shoal and view with grave concern other similar developments," Duterte was quoted as saying by his office during the ASEAN-China Special Summit.

"This does not speak well of the relations between our nations and our partnership," added the President.



Duterte said the 2016 ruling by a United Nations-backed court which rejected China's "historical" claims to Philippine waters provides "legal clarity… pointing us to a just and fair solution to our disputes."

"We must fully utilize these legal tools to ensure that the South China Sea remains a sea of peace, stability and prosperity," he said via video conference.

Malacañang said Duterte "told China to remain committed to the conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea."

“There is simply no other way out of this colossal problem but the rule of law,” the Palace quoted the President as saying.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Sunday said China had "no right to impede, prevent or harass our ships within our EEZ (exclusive economic zone), whether we are fishing or bringing supplies to our detachment in the Sierra Madre (navy ship) in Ayungin Shoal."

He said he had instructed the military to send its resupply vessels back to Ayungin Shoal, and that China "will not interfere" this time.

The chief of the Philippine military's Western Command, Vice Admiral Ramil Roberto Enriquez, meanwhile said the number of Chinese coast guard vessels in the area had gone down to 2 as of Saturday night from 3 on Tuesday.

He said the Chinese maritime militia vessels had also left the shoal. China has denied operating a militia.

There were 19 vessels near Ayungin Shoal recently and 45 near Pag-asa Island, another Philippines-occupied area, according to National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon.



— With a report from Reuters

