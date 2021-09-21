President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday morning said the South China Sea needed to remain "a sea of peace, security and prosperity," and that the significance of the arbitral award denying China's claims over disputed waters must not be belittled.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly through a recorded message, Duterte touched on the subject in his 15-minute speech, saying, "We must resolve disputes peacefully."

"The Philippines is one with the ASEAN and other stakeholders in ensuring that the South China Sea remains a sea of peace, security and prosperity," he added.

"The 1982 UNCLOS and the 2016 arbitral award of the South China Sea provide a clear path towards a just, fair, and win-win solution for all.

"The award must be seen for what it is — a benefit across the board to all who subscribe to the majesty of the law.

"No amount of willful disregard by any country, however big and powerful, can diminish the arbitral award’s importance."

In last year's General Assembly, his first, Duterte had rejected what he called attempts to undermine the Philippines’ victory in a 2016 ruling on the South China Sea.