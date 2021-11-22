Radio show host entrepreneur Carl Balita files his certificate of candidacy for senator under Aksiyon Demokratiko at the Harbor Garden tent of Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on October 7, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko senatorial candidate Carl Balita said Monday he seeks to represent the sectors of health, education, and small and medium businesses.

Balita, a registered nurse and midwife, said he decided to run for senator upon the request of the health sector.

"That’s why I stand for kalusugan, karunungan and kabuhayan, because these are the 3 sectors hard-hit by the pandemic and that made me want to run," he told ANC's Headstart.

"I speak their language, I’ve been with them. I’m a nurse. I’m a teacher, I was there I'm bridged to many teachers and I know exactly what's happening on the ground."

Balita said both Manila Mayor and presidential candidate Isko Moreno and his running mate Dr. Willie Ong asked him to run.

"Both called me and invited me. The biggest challenge was to convince my family especially my children who initially thought, they threatened me initially they’ll migrate if I made the decision to run," he said.

"I convinced them enough, this was a difficult sacrifice as well. I have to give up a 20-year-old show in Teleradyo or this but I'm giving it a chance as the only nurse-teacher-midwife-MSME running in the Senate."

Balita said he would propose for the reinstatement of the Congressional Commission to Review and Assess Philippine Education (EDCOM) which would "evaluate the K to 12 so we can create a more comprehensive approach to whatever we want to do next."

As for the health sector, he said government has to increase the sector's human resources supply through "strategic directions and scholarships."

"With respect to the nurses and other health professionals, we have to look into their positive practice environment because we cannot match the tempting salary offers of overseas," he said.