Aksyon Demokratiko lists Samira Gutoc, Carl Balita in 2022 Senate slate

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2021 09:40 AM | Updated as of Sep 27 2021 10:42 AM

MANILA - Former Otso Diretso candidate Samira Gutoc and radio show host Carl Balita have been included in Aksyon Demokratiko's 2022 senatorial slate, ABS-CBN News has learned Monday.

Gutoc and Balita will be nominated for senator during the party's virtual national assembly on Monday afternoon, sources told ABS-CBN News.

Gutoc - a civic leader in Marawi - joined the opposition's Otso Diretso slate in the 2019 midterm elections, but failed to win a seat in the Senate.

Earlier this year, she joined Aksyon Demokratiko as part of the party's National Executive Board.

Balita, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur who heads a group of companies named after him, including the Carl Balita Review Center.

