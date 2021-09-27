MANILA - Former Otso Diretso candidate Samira Gutoc and radio show host Carl Balita have been included in Aksyon Demokratiko's 2022 senatorial slate, ABS-CBN News has learned Monday.

Gutoc and Balita will be nominated for senator during the party's virtual national assembly on Monday afternoon, sources told ABS-CBN News.

Gutoc - a civic leader in Marawi - joined the opposition's Otso Diretso slate in the 2019 midterm elections, but failed to win a seat in the Senate.

Earlier this year, she joined Aksyon Demokratiko as part of the party's National Executive Board.

Balita, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur who heads a group of companies named after him, including the Carl Balita Review Center.

RELATED VIDEO