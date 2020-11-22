Tarlac gov't disputes DOH report of 211 new COVID-19 cases in province on Saturday

MANILA - The Tarlac government said Sunday that the report about 211 newly confirmed coronavirus infections in the province announced by the Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday is inaccurate.

In a Facebook post, the provincial government said there were only 19 cases officially reported in the province, and that this has been relayed to the DOH.

"The DoH central office is now in the process of correcting their post which caused unnecessary panic and inconvenience to Tarlaqueños," the local government.

The DOH, however, has yet to respond despite being asked about it by the media.

The Tarlac provincial government assured that it only reports, through the Provincial Information Office, "what is official and do not withhold any information regarding this deadly pandemic."

One virus patient was added to the list as of 10 a.m. Sunday, it added.

Two patients, both male aged 55 and 58, died on Nov. 13 and Nov. 20, respectively, the local government said.

Last month, a survey showed that Filipinos were divided on the accuracy of government's data on COVID-19 patients, with 39 percent of 1,249 responders saying they believe the country's COVID-19 tally was overreported.

Some 31 percent said it was underreported and 23 percent said it was "probably right."

The Philippines as of Saturday reported 416,852 cases of COVID-19, with 375,548 recoveries, 8,080 fatalities, and 33,224 active infections.

On Sunday, the cumulative total climbed to 418,818, of which, 24,209 or 5.8 percent are active infections. The death toll was up by 43 to 8,123, while total recoveries soared to 386,486.