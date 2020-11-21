PH records 1,791 new COVID-19 cases, raising total to 416,852

Residents of Linao East in Tuguegarao, Cagayan line up to receive relief goods on November 16, 2020 as the floods, previously brought by Typhoon Ulysses last November 12, in the remaining parts of the barangay and adjacent areas continue to subside. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday announced 1,791 new COVID-19 cases in the country, pushing the total cases to 416,852 as the Philippines reeled from recent catastrophic typhoons that left thousands in evacuation centers.

This is the 12th straight day that the daily tally counted fewer than 2,000, but it does not include data from 3 laboratories that failed to submit reports on time.

Of the additional cases, 211 are from Tarlac, 115 from Davao City, 74 from Laguna, 69 from Cavite, and 65 from Negros Occidental.

The number of recovered patients increased to 375,548 as the DOH logged 328 more recoveries. The total recoveries account for 90.1 percent of the total recorded cases.

The department also logged 55 additional deaths, bringing the death toll of the highly-contagious disease to 8,080.

Some 8 percent or 33,224 of the total number of cases are considered active infections. The DOH said 93.2 percent of patients currently ill are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms.

Of the 25,430 people who were tested as of Friday noon, 1,398 or 5.5 percent were confirmed positive for the disease, the health department said.

A total of 6 duplicates were removed from the total tally, according to the health department. Of these, 4 were tagged as recovered cases.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Thirteen cases initially tagged as recoveries were found to be deaths after validation.

Earlier this week, the DOH said it was closely monitoring Davao City because of the continued rise of COVID-19 cases. President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown was recently placed under general community quarantine.

Other parts of the country have shown improving numbers, according to the DOH, which noted the decreased average number of cases and number of COVID-19 clusters in some areas.

More than 57.5 million people worldwide have contracted COVID-19, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University, with the US, India, Brazil, France, and Russia having the highest total cases.

Since the pandemic began, more than 1.3 million have died while almost 37 million have recovered from the disease.