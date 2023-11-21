Mindanao quake death toll rises to 11

MANILA - The death toll from last week's Mindanao earthquake rose to 11 on Tuesday, according to the Department of Health.

As of November 21, DOH said there were 740 casualties reported from the earthquake. Of this number, 689 are individuals who have been treated as outpatient, while 41 are still admitted in hospitals.

A total of 730 individual were also reported ill and injured, while 11 total deaths were reported.

The DOH also said it has provided medical services to all injured and ill persons, while students and their families may avail of Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services in partnership with the Department of Education.

The 6.8-magnitude quake that struck off Sarangani mid-afternoon on Friday caused part of a shopping mall ceiling to collapse, triggered power cuts, and sent people fleeing into the streets.

Authorities said some of the fatalities included a mother and her 7-year-old child in Glan, Sarangani, and another person killed by a falling steel structure in the same town.

Local disaster officials reported on Tuesday that damage to roads in Sarangani province from the earthquake has reached an estimated P21.9 million.

The highest recorded damage to provincial roads occurred in Malapatan town, reaching P9.1 million. Other towns that suffered damage include Glan (P8.9 million), Malungon (P3.6 million), and Alabel (P240,000).



The damage cost assessment to the five-story municipal hall building in Glan is ongoing. The building sustained significant damage and has been declared unsafe for use by the Bureau of Fire Protection.

