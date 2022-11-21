Students enter their classrooms during a dry run exercise at the Ricardo P. Cruz Sr. Elementary School in Taguig City on August 20, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund or UNICEF vowed it is leaving no child behind as they commemorated World Children’s Day Sunday.

Parents, children and civil society groups gathered during the ceremony, including UNICEF Philippines Ambassador and celebrity Anne Curtis who vowed to safeguard the rights of children.

“I’ve always had a heart for children because they are the ones who are most vulnerable, and they need our help. And this is even before I became a mother. They are our future generation and they need our help,” Curtis said.

Niko Wieland, UNICEF Philippines chief of communications, said children should be allowed to speak up when it’s about their well-being.

"We are celebrating today the rights of children, the right to participate, the right to speak up. Children are among the most affected from the pandemic and we are coming out of hard times for children, so it's time to celebrate now and we need to give children their voice back and they are active participants of society," Weiland said.

“Children have been in evacuation centers due to exposure to natural disasters and they have to also get back to their normal lives after a two-year long pandemic, which has excluded them from face to face learning.

Let children speak up on matters, on issues that matter most to them, so in the Philippines you know this is one of the country that is most affected by natural disaster," he added.