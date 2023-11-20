MANILA - The House of Representatives has recalled all protocol plates with the number 8 issued by previous Congresses.



Secretary General Reginald Velasco also appealed to all lawmakers to submit to the Secretary General's Office any spurious plate that may have come into their possession.



"Kindly turn in these car plates to the Office of the Secretary General for proper acknowledgment," Secretary Reginald Velasco said in a memorandum dated November 16, 2023.



Velasco earlier asked the land Transportation Office and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to apprehend drivers of vehicles bearing "8" plates and confiscate expired or spurious plates.



The license plate "8" is reserved for congressmen's vehicles.



Velasco explained they want to remove all the spurious, expired and fake plates before issuing new plates.