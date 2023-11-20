MANILA — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Monday said it has sought dialogue with transport groups, particularly PISTON, to correct several "misconceptions" on the government's jeepney modernization program, which prompted the ongoing 3-day transport strike.

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista in a statement said the agency’s line of communication is always open to transport groups that may have "misconceptions" about the PUV modernization program.

“I still believe we can resolve the issues through honest communication. We have been fine tuning the program according to the voices of transport groups,” Bautista said.

Bautista added he reached out to PISTON president Mody Floranda.

PISTON mounted a three-day transport strike to protest against the upcoming deadline for the consolidation under the Public Utility Vehicles Modernization project.

Floranda said they were able to talk to Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chief Teofilo Guadiz III, who agreed to review their proposals and convene before the end of this month.

"Magkakaroon kami ng konsultahan sa aming mga lokalidad kung ano ang magiging desisyon at dito sa NCR at mga rehiyon, ay itutuloy ang ating pagkilos... Tayo ay nagpapasalamat kay Chairman Guadiz na bukas sa kahilingan ng ating mga driver, ang kailangan lang po natin ay mayroong masusing panghahawakan ang mga driver at operator," Floranda said.

Bautista earlier insisted that there will be no phase-out as long as the jeepney units are roadworthy.

The MMDA meanwhile said number coding scheme will resume Tuesday.