Transport strike prompts MMDA to suspend number coding

Members of transport group PISTON march toward and picket in front of Mendiola Bridge in Manila on July 17, 2023, calling on President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to junk the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines that would scrap use of old public utility vehicles around the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced Sunday it is suspending the number coding scheme in Metro Manila ahead of a strike by a group of public utility jeepneys that starts Monday.

MMDA Chairman Don Artes said the suspension of the scheme in most of Metro Manila is in anticipation of some transport routes being affected by the strike announced by transport group PISTON.

"Yes, suspended. Medyo may mga ruta na affected ng sasama sa strike," Artes told ABS CBN News in a text message.

Number coding will still be implemented in Makati.

The 3-day transport strike is to protest the government's program to upgrade public utility vehicles and eventually replace traditional jeeps with new minibuses.

Jeepney drivers and operators fear the program will deprive them of livelihoods and that they will be replaced by corporations and larger transport cooperatives.

HEAVIER TRAFFIC EXPECTED

Artes adds commuters should brace for heavier traffic Monday.

"Kaya nag-advice kami: If not that important or can be postponed, 'wag muna lumabas," Artes noted.

The coding suspension only covers Monday, the first day of a 3-day strike planned by PISTON.

Artes added the MMDA will evaluate the need for extending the suspension on a daily basis.

"We will decide on a day-to-day basis. Kasi pag suspended coding, mas sumisikip daloy ng trapiko," Artes added.

