Transport dep't bares measures to ensure road safety

Children put their handprints as multi-sectoral groups and agencies for road and children's safety unveil a mural in Manila in commemoration of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims at the Children’s Road Safety Park in Manila on November 20, 2022. Around 1,670 children and young people from 0-19 years old are killed by road crashes every year, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Office. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Steps have been taken to address the alarming number of road accidents in the Philippines each year, the Department of Transportation said Sunday in commemoration of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Transportation Undersecretary Mark Steven Pastor said the government built more infrastructure to address road safety.

"'Yong ating bikeways, gayundin ang ating mga rail project, pati road projects, ito po'y ginagawa nating PWD-friendly at mas madali po para magbiyahe para sa ating mga kababayan, lalong-lalo na sa mga bata," Pastor said.

(Our bikeways, rail projects and road projects, we've made them PWD-friendly and we've made it easier for our fellow Filipinos, especially children, to travel.)

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that 1,670 Filipinos aged 0 to 19 die from road crashes annually.

Pastor said the transport department is working closely with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to provide better services to persons with disabilities (PWDs), such as by installing lifters on buses plying the EDSA Carousel.

MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said motorists' discipline is important to avoid road crashes.

There are around 1,000 motorcycle accidents per day, Artes said, which is why the MMDA will take measures to educate motorists and pedestrians on road safety.

The Land Transportation Office is also taking steps to reduce the number of road crashes, Artes said.

"Required na po 'yong mga seminars para sa bago kumuha ng lisensiya, para mag-renew," he said.

(Seminars are required for those who are getting their license for the first time and those renewing their license.)

In honor of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, the DOTr and MMDA unveiled a mural for traffic victims in Manila.

— Report from Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News