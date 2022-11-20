2022 Bar takers set to hurdle final day of exams

Examinees line up at De La Salle University in Taft Avenue Manila for the first day of the 2020/21 Bar examinations on Feb. 4, 2022. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Takers of the 2022 Bar Examinations are on the homestretch as they hurdle the final day of the grueling tests Sunday.

Because of the exams, the streets near San Beda University were closed to all types of vehicles, including the corner of Mendiola and Legarda Streets, as well as Concepcion-Aguila Street which remained open only to residents.

San Beda is one of the 14 local testing centers nationwide for the 2022 Bar exams, which were held on Nov. 9, 13, 16, and 20.

The Supreme Court had earlier decided to push through the Bar exams as scheduled, despite calls for postponement due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

Examinee Jimver Bacaser told ABS-CBN News that the first day of the exams was overwhelming since he didn't know what to expect.

The questions were also becoming more difficult as the exam progressed.

“Medyo relieved na kinakabahan kasi ang tagal ng preparation namin for this Bar exam, tapos last day ngayon. Since law school, hinihintay mo ito. Siyempre, so excited na kinakabahan din," he said.

Bacaser said he personally liked the new digitized exams as it reduced erasures, and answers were easier to edit compared to the old manual, pen-and-paper format.

Arellano University law school graduate Nikki Fortuno brought her lucky charm—a rosary—with her as she took the exams.

"Dala-dala ko iyong rosary na bigay sa akin ng Mom ko simula ng first year pa ako ng law school. Talagang nagbibigay ng luck sa akin,” she said.

Like many takers, Fortuno went to the testing center with a clear bag, saying it was a "tradition" for "easy inspection" and security.

To allay possible cheating attempts, the Supreme Court assured that exam questions were randomized, so takers would get different sets of questions.

For his part, Ivan Robin Garnel lamented the Supreme Court's move to disallow centralized Bar operations, as it made giving support to takers more difficult.

“Medyo nahirapan kami sa pag-distribute ng suporta na dapat binibigay sa kanila," he said.

Exam takers on Sunday were set to face questions on Remedial Law and Legal Ethics.

The morning period will cover the examinations for Remedial Law 1, while the afternoon session will cover Remedial Law 2 with basic tax remedies and legal ethics.

