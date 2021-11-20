From Cielo Villaluna's Facebook page

A woman on Saturday gave birth to a baby girl while onboard a Philippine Airlines flight from Doha to Manila.

Teresa May Buiza, who was among the 320 passengers, was assisted by flight PR685's cabin crew, which included 2 nurses, while giving birth to Baby Scarlett Ann.

Philippine Airlines Spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said Scarlett Ann was born at 7:20 a.m., 2 and a half hours before arriving in Manila.

"Congratulations to our cabin crew who are safety professionals -- highly-trained to deal with extraordinary onboard situations," said Villaluna.

The team is composed of purser Ruby del Rosario, Merian Buan Ventura, Philip King Aguilar, Marc Anthony Cue, Clinton Ros, Ann Claire Reboron and Scarlett Mercado.

Ventura and Aguilar are registered nurses. Capt. Rainiel Viola manned the flight.

"We are posting these images with permission from the happy mother Teresa May Buiza, who decided to name her baby after our flight attendants who were on hand to assist every step of the way," said Villaluna.