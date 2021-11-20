From the DoTR Facebook page

The Department of Transportation (DoTR) on Saturday announced the opening of the newly inaugurated Buendia Station along the EDSA Busway set for Monday.

This followed the opening of the the new footbridge at the intersection of EDSA and Gil Puyat Ave., also known as Buendia Ave., in Makati City.

That inauguration was led by Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos Jr., DoTR Assistant Secretary Mark Steven C. Pastor and ssistant Secretary for Special Concerns and I-ACT Chief Manuel Gonzales.

"Inaasahang mas mapaluluwag nito ang pedestrian traffic at magiging mas ligtas at seamless ang pagsakay at pagbaba ng mga commuters na manggagaling at pupunta sa nasabing lungsod, lalo na at konektado ito sa pasilidad ng MRT-3," the DoTR said on Facebook.

EDSA currently has 13 operational bus stations at median lane including the Buendia station.