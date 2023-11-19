Officials inspect the damage caused by magnitude 6.8 earthquake in the town of Glan in Sarangani province. Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News



The mayor of Glan in Sarangani Province is appealing for assistance from the national government as they have been severely affected by the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck on Friday afternoon.

Their calamity fund is insufficient due to the extensive damage incurred by the town.



Several days have passed, but local disaster officials are still struggling to gather information due to communication and road problems caused by landslides leading to some barangays in the mountains.

According to Mayor Victor James Yap Sr. of Glan, many houses have completely or partially collapsed, but they have yet to count the exact number.



More than 85 residents have also been injured in the earthquake.



Aside from construction materials, Yap is appealing for food assistance.



"Sa ating mga national government officials, sa ating kagalang-galang na president, sana po matulungan niyo kami dito sa bayan ng Glan. Kami po ang center ng lindol, so kailangan naming ng tulong, aside sa infrastructure sa mga nasiraan ng bahay,” the mayor pleaded.



Resident Luzviminda Licayan from Barangay Mudan is worried about where she will stay as their house was destroyed by the earthquake.



"Hirap na hirap, bahay nagiba, nawasak, paano na lang, wala kami matirahan," a tearful Licayan said.



Yap described the intensity of the earthquake, saying that even motorcycles running on the road were thrown off due to the strong shaking.

"Grabe sobrang lakas talaga ng lindol. Kung hindi ka hahawak matutumba ka talaga. Una parang pataas yung galaw tapos after a while sideways naman," he said.



The damage to the municipal building of Glan is a testament to the strength of the earthquake. While the exterior of the five-story building appears intact, the interior walls and posts have been severely damaged.



The municipal building is currently not being used while they await the results of structural engineers' assessment to determine its stability and if it can undergo retrofitting.

The port of Glan also suffered significant damage. The road leading to the port has a long gap of almost one meter.



The pier's flooring has also risen by almost one ruler's height.



ACT CIS Party List Representative Erwin Tulfo arrived in Glan earlier. He mentioned that he was sent by House Speaker Martin Romualdez to assess the needs of those affected by the earthquake.



Tulfo, together with Mayor Yap and Governor Ruel Pacquiao, inspected the affected infrastructure, including the municipal building and town hall.

Pacquiao mentioned that Glan was the most affected by the earthquake, but assessment is still ongoing throughout the province to determine if a state of calamity needs to be declared in Sarangani.



However, Yap mentioned that they will declare a state of calamity in Glan Monday to address the needs of the earthquake victims.

