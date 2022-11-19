Magnitude-4.8 quake strikes in waters off Pangasinan

Phivolcs photo

MANILA — A shallow magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the waters off Pangasinan on Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic quake was located 89 kilometers southwest of Agno town in Pangasinan, according to Phivolcs' initial bulletin.

The temblor had a depth of 1 kilometer and hit at 10:18 a.m.

Phivolcs recorded Instrumental Intensity 1 in the towns of Bani and Bolinao in Pangasinan.

State seismologists said the tremor is unlikely to lead to aftershocks and property damage.

RELATED VIDEO