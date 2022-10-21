MANILA —Phreatomagmatic bursts were recorded at Taal Volcano in Batangas on Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

A total of 19 "very weak" phreatomagmatic bursts were detected over Taal Volcano's main crater emanating from a vent on its northeastern side between 8:50 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday, said Phivolcs.

Some of the bursts produced 200-meter-tall steam-rich plumes, Phivolcs added.

"Many of the bursts were obscured by ongoing upwelling of hot volcanic gas in the [Main Crater Lake], while all events did not generate detectable signals in the seismic and infrasound records," it added.

9:48 AM phreatomagmatic burst recorded by the Main Crater Observation Station (VTMC) IP Camera.

Alert Level 1 remains over the Taal Volcano, "which means that it is still in abnormal condition and should not be interpreted to have ceased unrest nor ceased the threat of eruptive activity."

Phivolcs also warned that Alert Level 2 may be raised over the volcano when the current phreatomagmatic activity worsens or pronounced changes in monitored parameters indicate increasing unrest.

"At Alert Level 1, sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within [the Taal Volcano Island]," it said.

The Taal Volcano had a steam-driven eruption on January 12, 2020, triggering ash fall that reached parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The eruption displaced more than 700,000 people in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Metro Manila.