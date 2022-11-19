Three children were allegedly physically abused by their aunt and her live-in partner in Quezon City, with one boy succumbing to his injuries, police said.

The children's father, Isabela farmer alias "Gaston," said the three were taken from him without his consent nearly 3 years ago.

Gaston learned about the abuse inflicted on his children when they were returned to him by his sibling-in-law alias "Lily" and live-in partner alias "Jun."

According to Quezon City Police Holy Spirit Station Chief of Investigation Police Lt. Anthony Daquel, the kids were in the care of the couple for nearly three years.

Based on their investigation, Lily and Jun beat up the boy after he ate their food.

"Nagsimula 'yan umaga ng Nov. 8 nang magising itong [Lily], ubos na ulam nila. May natirang 2 piraso karne, 3 pirasong sitaw. Nang tinanong 'sino kumain 'yan', mga bata nagugutom. Pinagsasampal na," Daquel said.

He continued: "Nagising naman kinakama niya na lalake. Tinanong ano nangyare, nang kiwnento inubos ang ulam: sinikmuraan, sinuntok ang bata, inuntog sa pader."

The beating, he said, continued in the afternoon.

"Nang umuwi, lasing [Jun] naalala, nagdilim paningin lalo sinaktan bata. Binuhat hinampas sa sahig... binagsakan pa ng LPG sa katawan ng nakahiga ang bata... nilunod pa 'yung bata," the investigator narrated.

The 8-year-old was then rushed to the hospital, with Jun claiming the injuries were due to a self-accident.

"Pinalabas nila natagpuan sa CR bigla narinig sa CR wala na malay," Daquel said.

Authorities found that the couple had been maltreating the children.

According to the oldest child, 10, she and her brother and sister were pinched, sometimes with pliers, when they did something wrong.

In one instance, the girl recalled, two of her fingernails were removed with the use of plies as punishment.

She also shared they were forced to sleep beside the dogs.

"Nakakaawa, kalahati ng bahay kwarto dun mga suspek natutulog. 'Tong mga bata dun sa mga aso katabi nila matulog. Kaya makita mo ang bata may kagat ng aso bukod sa pag maltrato," Daquel said.

Lily denied the allegations.

"Sinasaktan ko lang sila kung dinidisiplina ko. Pero sinasabi ko din sa kanila ano kasalanan," she claimed.

Lily claimed she also did not take the children away from the father.

"Hindi ko kinuha kasi namumuhay ako mag-isa sa Maynila. Ang kuwento lang hiwalay nanay ata tatay at di na naalagaan mga bata kaya nagdesisyon sa'kin dalhin. Sabi ko di sa sapat sahod ko stylist lang ako pero sabi ng ate ko nanay nila, susuporta kahit TNT siya. Siyempre TNT kaya di regular bigay pero napagkakasya namin. Pero di ko kinuha," she claimed.

She also claimed she was not aware her partner, who admitted the crimes, was hurting the kids.

"Nang dahil lang sa ulam sir kumain ng madaling araw… Naka-inom ako sa araw na iyon. Nandilim paningin ko. Nagalit ako sa bata," he claimed.

Apart from the alleged daily beatings, Jun also confessed he raped the 10-year-old girl once.

The children are currently in the care of Bahay Kalinga because no relative had been deemed fit to properly care for them.

The mother of the kids is an undocumented migrant worker in Saudi Arabia.

Gaston said she does not have the means to immediately come home.

Meanwhile, the bereaved father cannot get their custody since he has no residence in Metro Manila. Currently, he is only staying at the bodega of the grocery that employs him.

But Gaston said his goal is to again live with his children under the same roof.

"Pag natapos lang problema puwede ko kunin 'yung dalawa... Di ko na bibigay side ng asawa ko kahit ano salita sakin na yan sir kahit ano mangyari di ko na bibigay," he said.

He continued: "Binaboy-baboy nila mga anak ko sa side ng asawa ko kaya kahit ano sabihin ayaw ko na bigay."

Gaston wants to bring the body of his son back to their hometown in Isabela, but he does not have enough money to pay for the funeral homes' services.

He is also requesting financial assistance to support his two daughters.

