California man sentenced for sexual abuse of Pinoy minors

MANILA - A man from South Bay in California was sentenced to life without parole after he admitted to producing thousands of sexually explicit images and videos of nearly three dozen children.

In a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors said 52-year-old Billy Edward Frederick took advantage of "young boys in the Philippines in need of money for food and school."

Prosecutors said the suspect's reached Filipino boys via Google Chat. They said his years-long conversations with his victims "were not coded; they were explicit and lurid – brimming with details regarding what defendant liked, demanded, and expected from his victims, should they wish to be paid.”

Frederick admited to producing more than 5,000 images and videos of child pornography involving at least 35 different children. Some of the videos and images depicted victims under the age of 12 being used for sexual acts.

One of the victims was even sexually abused for over two years, the memo noted.

In addition to the life sentence, Judge Dale Fischer ordered Frederick to pay $5,000 to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015; $5,000 to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018; and $8,000 in restitution to one of the victims.

Frederick, from Redondo Beach California, was arrested in July last year, and pleaded guilty in September of the same year.

- with report from Steve Angeles, ABS-CBN News

RELATED NEWS