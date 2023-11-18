Police stay in formation as anti-government protesters hold a program along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City hours before the 2nd State of the Nation of Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday said it is "100 percent behind" President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in response to talk of supposed destabilization efforts against the government.

Speculation on destabilization was prompted by comments — since walked back — by Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., armed forces chief, telling troops not to join these efforts.

"Wala pong dahilan ang PNP as an institution — as an organization — para lumahok dito sa mga napapabalitang destabilization efforts dahil maganda ang itinatakbo ng ating organisasyon," Police Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said.

"Maganda ang itinatakbo ng ating ekonomiya so there is no reason for the PNP to join any effort to destabilize this administration," she said in a news forum in Quezon City.

"There is no reason for any member of the PNP to join or even experiment with these alleged destabilization efforts," she said.

"We are 100% behind this administration."

'KEEP PNP OUT OF DESTABILIZATION TALK'

Fajardo urged government officials and the public not to drag the PNP into politics.

She added PNP leadership has not monitored involvement by any of its personnel in alleged attempts against Marcos.

"These political issues ay sana po wag nang masama ang PNP," she said.

AFP chief Brawner said in early November that several retired military officers were planning to oust Marcos.

Brawner later on disavowed his statement, claiming that he was misquoted.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, a former military chief, said any discussions among former military and police officials were "within the bounds of our democratic space."