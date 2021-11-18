PH receives more than 600,000 doses of Pfizer COVID vaccines

MANILA - The Philippines received 609,570 more doses of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday night.

The jabs procured by the government arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) at around 9:20 p.m. via Air Hong Kong flight LD456.

An additional batch of Pfizer BioNTech doses of the same number is slated to arrive in the country Friday.

According to Assistant Secretary and chief of staff of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Atty. Wilben Mayor, the latest figure brings the nation's total vaccine deliveries to over 129 million.

With the "steady arrival of vaccines,” Mayor urged Filipinos to get inoculated.

"Hinihimok namin kayo na magpabakuna na dahil napakarami natin bakuna. Sabi nga ang pinaka magandang regalo natin sa Pasko, sabi nga ni Sec Galvez, ay ang bakuna. Maligayang Pasko ang bakunado," he said.

Mayor added the government targets having at least 54 million Filipinos fully vaccinated by the end of the year.

"Mayroon tayong 3 day vaccination days this coming Nov. 29, 30, and Dec. 1, dito ay sama-sama ang buong bansa para makamit natin ang target na 5 million a day. That would be almost 50 million. Para pagdating ng end of the year mayroon tayong 54 million na bakunadong pilipino," he explained.

The Philippine government has administered at least 72 million doses as Thursday. A total of 32,158,581 million citizens have been fully immunized or some 42.24 percent of the nation's population while 40.79 million have been partially vaccinated.