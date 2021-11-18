MANILA— Merck & Co Inc (MSD) has applied for emergency use authorization (EUA) in the Philippines for its antiviral medicine Molnupiravir, an investigational COVID-19 drug, the country's drug regulator chief said on Thursday.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director-General Eric Domingo said the American firm applied last week and it is being evaluated.

"Last week nag-apply na rin sila ng emergency use authorization and this is now in evaluation. May mga questions lang 'yung mga experts natin sa applicant na needs to be answered," said Domingo.

(Last week they applied for EUA and this is now in evaluation. Our experts just have questions to the applicant.)

The COVID-19 antiviral drug is not commercially available yet in the country, he pointed out, but it is accessible to several hospitals that have compassionate special permit for it.

The FDA earlier approved the "compassionate use" of Molnupiravir for Philippine 31 hospitals.

Faberco Life Sciences/Handout

The initial shipment of the drug arrived in the Philippines earlier in the day, pharmaceutical firm Faberco Life Sciences Inc confirmed.

Merck earlier said it was expecting to produce 10 million courses of the treatment by the end of this year, with at least 20 million set to be manufactured in 2022.

The FDA earlier approved the emergency use of COVID-19 treatment drug Ronapreve in October, the first to get such grant locally.

It is also called REGEN-COV in the United States, manufactured by Roche.

—With a report from Reuters

